Man, 24, arrested in connection with bank robbery

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a bank robbery.

Charles Edward Vera was arrested without incident around 3 p.m. while pumping gas at a convenience store at the intersection of Loop 410 and Callaghan Road, said Deputy Johnny Garcia, of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Officers found a weapon inside Vera's vehicle, Garcia said.

Vera is accused of robbing an IBC Bank branch at 11002 Culebra Road on Jan. 24, Garcia said.

A teller gave Vera about $3,000 after he used racially explicit demands and made gestures inside his coat that appeared to indicate he had a weapon, Garcia said.

Vera will be charged with robbery and possession of a weapon.

