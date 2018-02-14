Man, 24, shoots stepfather in bed, Converse police say

CONVERSE, Texas - A 24-year-old man shot his stepfather while he was lying in bed, Converse police said.

According to a news release, Dominique Jermal Huggins entered a bedroom at a home in the 9500 block of Madison Creek around 5:47 a.m. and fired four shots from a .40-caliber handgun.

The stepfather was treated for a minor gunshot wound to the head at San Antonio Military Medical Center, police said.

SAMMC officials contacted police after determining that the shooting was not reported to the police, the news release said.

When police arrived at the home, Huggins was still at the residence, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

The motive for the shooting hasn't been determined.

