SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man was shot in the face and abdomen on the city’s Southeast Side on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Cravens Avenue.

San Antonio police said the man is stable and was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Police are still looking for the shooter and did not release a description of that person.

KSAT will update you on any new information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.