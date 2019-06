SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting.

Fabian Alvarado was arrested Sunday at Starke Park.

Alvarado was wanted for the June 2 shooting of Saturnino Gutierrez, 22, at a home in the 600 block of San Antonio Avenue.

He is being held in the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Alvarado's bond is set at $100,000.

