Man, 30, injured in machete slashing on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old man was injured after being attacked by a masked man with a machete on the city’s West Side, police said.

The assault happened in the 6900 block of Westfield on Tuesday night.

Police said a green Lincoln vehicle pulled up to the man, who was on the sidewalk. A masked man in dark clothing wielding a machete got out of the vehicle and attacked the victim, officers said.

The victim has lacerations on both of his arms, police said.

Police said the man wielding the machete got back into the vehicle and fled westbound on West Military Drive.

It’s unclear if the attacker was the person driving or if there were other people inside the vehicle. It’s also unclear what led to the slashing.

Police said the victim was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.