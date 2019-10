SAN ANTONIO - A man killed while crossing I-10 over the weekend has been identified by the medical examiner.

Police said 30-year-old Rudy Phillip Alexander Villanueva was crossing I-10, north of Loop 410, early Saturday morning when a driver in a Ford Explorer traveling eastg struck the man.

The driver stopped to help and is not facing charges.

Villanueva was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.