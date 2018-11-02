Man, 32, in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Near West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened on Southwest 18th Street, just west of South Zarzamora Street, on Thursday night.

Police said the man was shot once in the neck and in the back. They said he ran to his mother’s house on San Carlos Street, just around the corner from where he was shot.

The man’s family called 911, and he was taken to University Hospital unconscious and in critical condition.

Police said they have a possible suspect and will continue investigating for the next several hours. They don’t know the motive behind the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.