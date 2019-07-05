Man, 40, accused of soliciting sex from 10-year-old girl, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of trying to pay to have sex with a 10-year-old has been arrested.

Gustavo Rodriguez, 40, was busted when a female informant told detectives about him, police said.

An arrest affidavit said the informant told police Rodriguez used to be one of her clients.

After she learned that Rodriguez allegedly wanted to have sex with a younger girl, investigators say she told Rodriguez that she knew a man with 15- and 10-year-old nieces and that he was selling them for sex.

The affidavit said Rodriguez was on the phone with the informant, who secretly had a detective listen in on a three-way call.

Investigators said the detective heard Rodriguez say he wanted to have the 10-year-old brought to his house and that he experienced sexual activity with another younger girl before.

The affidavit also stated a detective posed as the 10-year-old's uncle and called Rodriguez, who said he would pay $300 for sex with his niece.

After scheduling a meeting, Rodriguez canceled, but it was already too late, police said.

Rodriguez was later arrested and charged with prostitution-person solicited younger than 18. His total bond was set at $32,500.

At last check, Rodriguez was in the process of getting out of jail.

