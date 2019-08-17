Man, 41, accused of sexually assaulting 83-year-old disabled woman, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a 41-year-old man for aggravated sexual assault of an 83-year-old disabled woman on Friday.

Officials said the assault happened Aug. 11 in the 1000 block of Lilac Mist in far north Bexar County. The incident was not reported until Aug. 13.

Jason Lee Rodriguez, 41, is facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony punishable by 15 years or more in prison.

BCSO said Rodriguez was the woman’s caretaker and had a longstanding relationship with the victim’s family.

Rodriguez has some misdemeanor arrest history, BCSO said. Officials said they are unsure if any other assaults happened in the past or if the suspect had any other victims.

Officials said if there are any other victims, they are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOtips@bexar.org

