Man, 57, accused of breaking into home, attacking homeowner with hammer

SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old man is facing charges after San Antonio police say he went into another man's home and attacked him with a hammer.

Police said Timothy Ross went to a Far West Side home last week. A man inside the home was smoking a cigarette in the kitchen and opened the door to let the smoke out. That's when officers say Ross attacked the man, hitting the victim in the head.

Ross stole a car and hit several other vehicles while trying to get away, police said.

According to an arrest report, Ross used to date the victim's wife.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.