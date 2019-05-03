Man, 61, arrested after inappropriately touching 2 girls, Converse PD says

CONVERSE, Texas - A 61-year-old man was arrested after Converse police said he inappropriately touched two girls.

Eduardo Gonzalez was taken into custody Thursday morning and is facing a charge of indecency with a child by contact, which is a second-degree felony.

On March 21, officers with the Converse Police Department were called to a home after a family wanted to file a police report.

One of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, told investigators she was visiting a family member's home during Mother's Day weekend in 2017, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl told police she was playing in a room when Gonzalez walked in and started touching her, according to the affidavit.

Around the same time, the other girl, 13, told police Gonzalez also inappropriately touched her while she was playing a game on the computer at the home.

According to online records, Gonzalez has since been released from custody after posting a $75,000 bond.

