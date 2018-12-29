Man, 61, confesses to sexual assault of teenage girl, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A 61-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl, Bexar County sheriff's officials said.

Stanley Washington confessed to the sex crimes after he turned himself in at the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, said Deputy Johnny Garcia, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Washington told investigators he sexually assaulted the teen twice, Garcia said.

The alleged victim is related to Washington, Garcia said.

A relative of the girl told Washington she was going to turn him in if he didn't surrender to authorities, Garcia said.

The suspect is a registered sex offender who has a previous sex offense, Garcia said.

Washington will be charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

