Missing man, 68, is without medication, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who lives with a condition requiring a doctor's care and medication is missing, police said Sunday.

Richard Delgado, 68, was last seen at the 6000 block of Lazyridge Drive, wearing a black hat with white lettering, blue jeans, a blue Goodyear jacket and a black and red shirt.

No further information was released.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Delgado, you're asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

