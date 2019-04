SAN ANTONIO - An 88-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a rollover north of downtown.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on East Laurel near McCullough Avenue.

The man's car rolled twice and hit the column of a house. He was trapped inside the car.

First responders were able to extract the man, and he was taken to the hospital.

