Man accused in fatal DWI wreck hit speeds over 100 mph prior to crash, trial testimony reveals

SAN ANTONIO - Testimony was anything but routine during the intoxication manslaughter trial of an accused drunken driver in which the jury heard from a traffic reconstruction expert's theory on how the fatal crash that killed a woman happened.

When he crashed broadside into a sedan in the early morning hours of May 7, 2017, Denys Martinez, 29, was driving more than 100 mph and his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, according to investigators.

RELATED: Trial begins for man accused of driving while drunk, killing woman in crash

The driver of the sedan, Rita Barbara Martinez, 60, was killed instantly.

She had the right of way, prosecutors told the jury, as she turned from Evers Road onto Bandera Road.

Denys Martinez, who is not related to the victim, is on trial facing intoxication manslaughter charges.

On Wednesday, San Antonio police Detective Patrick Davis, an accident reconstruction expert, testified that the first indication Denys Martinez was speeding was when he observed the car's speedometer at the scene that night.

"I noticed that the speedometer is locked in, and in this photograph, it shows it's right at 100," he said in court as he examined a crime scene photo of the wreck. "Maybe a bit more."

To verify the speed, Davis said investigators used complex time and distance measurements.

"With the timing distance, it gave a constant speed between 102 and 108 mph."

The crash pushed the victim's car more than 300 feet from the point of impact, Davis said.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors said Denys Martinez's blood alcohol content was 0.18 when his blood was drawn an hour after the crash.

Testimony is expected to continue Thursday in Judge Jennifer Pena's 290th District Court.

If he is convicted, Denys Martinez faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.