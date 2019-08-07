Former Seguin ISD bus driver accused in sexual contact incident involving child

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - A man has been indicted by a grand jury in Guadalupe County in connection with an incident that includes alleged sexual contact and indecency involving a child, authorities said Wednesday.

Collin Bruce Burgoon was served an arrest warrant Monday, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers have been investigating ever since the alleged March incident.

Burgoon used to work as a bus driver for the Seguin Independent School District since 2005. He was placed on leave April 1 and was terminated April 3 following the accusations, according to district officials.

The district said in a statement: "The safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority. Seguin ISD responded to the accusations immediately."

The Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

Burgoon was booked into jail and later released on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.