Man accused of beating 4-year-old boy, leaving handprint on child's backside

SAN ANTONIO - A South Side man is accused of beating a 4-year-old boy and leaving a handprint on the child's backside as well as bruises on his face and neck.

An arrest warrant affidavit said a relative noticed the bruises on the child's face and called San Antonio police.

Investigators questioned the child's mother, who at first told them she had beaten her son because he was misbehaving, the affidavit said.

But when investigators showed her a photo of one of the bruises, she pointed the finger at Oscar Palafox, 20, the affidavit said.

Police said the photo showed a bruise on the child's buttocks in the shape of a handprint, and that it was so deep they could make out the imprint of a finger and knuckle joints.

The boy also had bruises on his face and neck, the affidavit said.

Investigators believe the beating happened Nov. 8.

Palafox was arrested a week later on a charge of injury to a child.

There is no word yet on whether the boy's mother will face any criminal charges.

