Man accused of beating girlfriend while home was on fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested Steven Contreras, 32, on suspicion of assault family violence.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Contreras and his girlfriend starting fighting Tuesday morning after he told her he wanted to leave her.

Contreras is accused of throwing the woman to the ground and trying to choke her.

The affidavit stated that the woman starting trashing the trailer home and the home caught fire.

Police said that's when Contreras attacked the woman and allegedly hit her all over her body. The affidavit stated the woman had bruises to her left eye, arms and legs.

