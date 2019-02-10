Man accused of beating, holding woman hostage for days

SAN ANTONIO - A 28-year-old man is accused of beating a woman, threatening her with a gun and holding her against her will for days at a home in east Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Gregory Bernard Cunningham is on the run after the victim managed to escape him and call for help.

In a post shared to the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, officials said deputies went to a location in west Bexar County for a report of an assault on Monday.

The victim told deputies Cunningham assaulted her over the span of two days and held her hostage at a home in Kirby.

Cunningham turned angry and engaged in a domestic dispute, which led to him punching and slapping the woman repeatedly in the face. He also choked the woman with both hands, causing her to barely breathe, BCSO officials said.

After the assault, the woman said Cunningham threatened her with a gun.

Officials said the woman escaped the home and Cunningham on Monday and later called 911.

That day, the Sheriff's Office said investigators issued warrants for Cunningham's arrest but he has not yet been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on Cunningham's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-333-6000.

Upon his arrest, Cunningham will be booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault involving family violence by choking/strangulation and unlawful restraint.

According to KSAT.com records, Cunningham was previously arrested by San Antonio police for burglary and assault in May 2018.

Cunningham has previous arrests for deadly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury, theft and riot, according to online records.

