Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, making her fight his mother

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, not only to confront her but to get her to fight his own mother.

Kenneth Anderson, 22, is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to assault.

An arrest affidavit said Anderson was angry about some allegations his ex-girlfriend had made.

After going to the victim’s home, Anderson kicked in the door and punched the woman, police said.

The victim told police Anderson left after she grabbed a knife.

Investigators said Anderson’s mother denied her son was involved in the incident.

