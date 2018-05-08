Man accused of choking woman near Fiesta event for ‘separating from him,' officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A man with a history of assault and other various offenses now faces a new charge after a woman told police she was choked to the point where she almost blacked out following a dispute at a Fiesta event.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Andrew Galvez, is charged with assault on a family by choking/strangulation.

On April 24, the unidentified woman told San Antonio police that she and Galvez were in a dating relationship and had gone to Market Square for a Fiesta event, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Fiesta event at Market Square the day of the woman’s report was “Fiesta De Los Reyes,” according to the event’s website.

The affidavit states that the woman and Galvez became separated losing each other in the crowd. Following the conclusion of the event, the woman told police that Galvez saw her near the event, walked over to her and began arguing with her.

Galvez accused the woman of “separating from him intentionally” and that’s when he pushed her to the ground out of anger, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Galvez straddled the woman, placed both his hands on her neck and began to squeeze. The woman told police that she tried to yell at him to get off but she couldn’t due to Galvez impeding her breathing.

While Galvez was squeezing her neck, the woman said her vision began to go black and that his knee was putting pressure on her abdomen -- where she also has a cyst -- causing her pain, the affidavit says.

The woman had visible redness to her neck and jaw, complaining of abdominal pain and was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to online records, the recent assault charge is his third offense, with the first coming in 2008 and the second in 2014.

A judge convicted Galvez and he was sentenced to two years in jail for his 2014 assault offense.

Galvez is now being charged with a third-degree felony and his bond has been set at $10,000.

