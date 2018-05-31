Man accused of exposing self to 7-year-old boy at NE Side theater

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested and is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself and assaulting a young boy at a Northeast Side movie theater.

Christopher Branum, 22, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The incident happened about a week and a half ago at the Rialto movie theater.

A 7-year-old boy told his mother that Branum sexually assaulted him while in the restroom of the Rialto movie theater about a week and a half ago, an arrest affidavit said.

When officers arrived to the theater, the boy pointed out Branum and told them what had happened, authorities said.

Surveillance video placed the suspect and the boy in the restroom at the same time.

