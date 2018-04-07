Man accused of hitting mother in face, taking off in her car

SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after he reportedly hit his mother, then drove off in her car.

The incident happened on Thursday in the 300 block of Taft Boulevard.

The woman told police she and her son, Jose Torres, had just arrived at home when she said she was going to run an errand. Police said Torres then hit her in the face, knocked her to the ground and took her keys and the car.

Police said this is the first time Torres has been accused of assault. He is now charged with injury to the elderly.

