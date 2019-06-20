Man accused of hitting off-duty Pearsall police officer with car, BCSO says

PEARSALL, Texas - A 35-year-old man is accused of hitting an off-duty Pearsall police officer with his car, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

This incident happened Wednesday at the corner of Dusty Canyon and East Evans Road.

The sheriff's office said the officer was directing traffic when he witnessed what appeared to be a road rage incident involving Chad Irving and another person.

When the officer approached, Irving stepped on the gas and hit the officer with his car.

The officer managed to call 911, but according to the arrest report, Irving threatened to run over the officer again but then took off.

Irving was arrested in a nearby neighborhood.

The officer was treated at the scene. There is no word on his condition.

