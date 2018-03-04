Man accused of impersonating deputy fire marshal, arson investigator several times

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities arrested a man accused of impersonating a deputy fire marshal for the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Fire Marshal's Office said 22-year-old William Darius Hart identified himself as a deputy fire marshal and as an arson investigator various times, even to law enforcement officials.

Authorities said Hart also showed off an identification card issued by the city of Stafford, where he said he previously worked. Officials said he had never worked for the city in any capacity.

During a voluntary interview with officials, Hart admitted to identifying himself as a deputy marshal only twice.

Hart is charged with impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony.

