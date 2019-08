SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of critically injuring a woman while driving drunk has been convicted on one count of aggravated assault.

The jury, however, could not reach an agreement on the intoxication assault charge against Kassey Williams.

He's accused of driving his car into a utility pole in June 2017 and injuring April Reyna, the passenger in his car.

Williams was not hurt in the crash.

A sentencing date has not been determined.

