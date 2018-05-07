Man accused of murdering his brother had inconsistent story, detective testifies

SAN ANTONIO - The lead detective investigating the murder of Andres “Andy” Barrera, 46, testified Monday that the victim’s brother, Gregorio Barrera, 50, gave them inconsistent and sometimes conflicting statements when they questioned him about his brother's slaying.

The body of Andy Barrera was found buried in a shallow grave on North Padre Island Seashore on Sept. 25, 2016.

His older brother, Gregorio Barrera, was later arrested and charged with murder.

The Nueces County medical examiner ruled that Andy Barrera died from homicidal violence.

San Antonio Police Department Detective Rachel Barnes testified that she questioned the elder Barrera at length about his brother's disappearance and murder -- specifically, about blood spattered on the walls and ceiling of a home that the brothers had inherited from their parents.

“He said that he didn’t know how it got there,” Barnes testified. “He did say that about a month prior he got into a fight with Andy and that Andy fell on a glass table and cut his arm.”

According prosecutors, family members told them that the brothers fought often and violently over the home on Sagebrush Street. They said that a month before Andy Barrera disappeared he had his brother legally evicted from the property.

If he is convicted Gregorio Barrera is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Testimony is slated to resume Tuesday in Judge Jefferson Moore’s 186th District Court.

