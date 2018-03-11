Man accused of possessing duffle bag with forms containing others' personal information

SAN ANTONIO - Several victims are pressing charges against a man who was found with a duffle bag filled with others' personal information.

Police said 29-year-old Matthew Barrera and another man were first confronted by officers on a felony warrant last month.

After searching a property, officers found a duffle bag with several apartment lease applications inside.

An arrest affidavit said each document contained names, birthdays, Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers.

Investigators said they also found a copy of a fake driver’s license with Barrera’s picture.

