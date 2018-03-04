Man accused of posting ex-girlfriend's nude photos to Instagram

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man is accused of posting nude images of an ex-girlfriend online without her consent.

Police said Richard Herrera-Lopez met the woman through Instagram and they soon started a romantic relationship.

The woman told investigators that Herrera-Lopez began showing jealous and controlling behavior and then threatened to expose her.

The man then allegedly posted the nude pictures she had sent him during the time they were in a relationship on Instagram.

Herrera-Lopez is charged with publishing or threatening to publish intimate material.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.