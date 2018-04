SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of prostituting underage girls is now behind bars, officials say.

Police said 24-year-old Rakim "Rocky" Ahmaad Sharkey was renting motel rooms for young girls, advertising them on the website Backpage.com and collecting profits from their meetups.

Police were tipped off by one of the girls' mothers.

Sharkey faces charges of trafficking a minor.

