Man accused of purposely causing 3-car crash that killed girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been charged with murder in connection to a three-car crash last weekend that injured four people and killed his girlfriend, who was riding in a separate vehicle.

Jose Gomez-Gonzales, 33, is accused of causing the crash in the 6100 block of Eckhert Road late Saturday night, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Witnesses at the scene told San Antonio Police Department investigators that a truck was chasing an SUV through a nearby trailer park shortly before the crash and had hit it from behind multiple times.

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash told investigators that the truck had hit his vehicle from behind two to three times, causing him to lose control and crash into a car driving the opposite direction.

One of the SUV's passengers, 32-year-old Sonia Reyes-Hernandez, died at a hospital an hour after the crash.

Another pair of witnesses told SAPD investigators that the driver of the truck was seen back at the trailer park after the wreck, inspecting his truck for damage before taking off in it.

Investigators used multiple databases and social media to identify the driver of the truck as Reyes-Hernandez's ex-boyfriend, Gomez-Gonzales.

Surveillance video from a convenience store across the street from the trailer park showed the truck pull into the parking lot facing the trailer several times, according to the warrant.

Reyes-Hernandez's residence was visible from that part of the lot, according to the warrant.

Video from the same convenience store confirmed that the driver of the truck was Gomez-Gonzales.

His previous criminal history in Bexar County includes a 2010 conviction for driving while intoxicated and a 2011 conviction of failing to identify himself to a peace officer.

