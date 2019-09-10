Man accused of ramming into police vehicle, trying to hit officer with car arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of trying to hit an officer with a car has been arrested.

Police say 30-year-old Joseph Kelley faces several charges, including evading arrest and aggravated robbery.

Kelley is accused of taking a generator from a Home Depot off U.S. 281 and Sunset Road on Aug. 15.

According to an affidavit, a detective ran toward Kelley, making himself known as a police officer, but Kelley got into the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Investigators said another officer ran toward the vehicle to help, but he had to jump out of the way as Kelley drove toward the officer.

The affidavit said Kelley rammed into an officer's vehicle.

Kelley was arrested Sunday night.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.