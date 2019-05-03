Man accused of robbery in New York arrested on SA's Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of robbery made it across several state lines and ended up on the Northeast Side of San Antonio.

Police said he could not escape the long arm of the law.

San Antonio’s SWAT team and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Michael Johnson at an apartment on Perrin Beitel Road.

The 25-year-old was wanted by police in Plattsburgh, New York, for a robbery.

Police said an arrest warrant was first issued in December.

Johnson is in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.