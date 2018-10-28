Police arrest man after teen robbed, dragged by car

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old man is charged with robbery after police said he stole someone's property in late August.

Christopher Caballero is facing a robbery charge in connection with a robbery that left a teen with several injuries. According to an affidavit, a teen agreed to meet up with Caballero at Caballero's workplace to sell something.

When the teen approached Caballero's car, he saw someone else in the driver's seat and Caballero in the front passenger's seat.

Court documents state Caballero asked to see the property before handing over the cash and when the teen handed the property to Caballero, the driver sped away, dragging the teen in the process.

According to the arrest affidavit, the teen held onto the car for several hundred feet but let go when he realized it was only going faster. The teen told police the driver ran over his leg.

The victim was able to provide social media photos of Caballero and authorities arrested him, according to court documents.

Investigators did not say what the victim was selling.

