Man accused of secretly recording under woman's dress

CONVERSE, Texas - A 35-year-old man is accused of using his cellphone to secretly record under a woman's dress and record other women at local grocery stores.

Authorities took Eric Talamantes into custody Thursday and charged him with invasive visual recording, a state felony.

Around 10 p.m. on April 25, officers with the Converse Police Department went to a Walmart in the 10700 block of Toepperwein Road, where a woman said a man was recording under her dress.

Police said surveillance footage captures the man bending down as he places a cellphone underneath the woman's dress.

The woman, who was with her two children at the time of the incident, is then seen turning around and confronting the man in the footage, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman told police she felt the man's cellphone on her legs and when she asked if he was taking photos of her, he told her that his "phone fell and he was trying to catch it."

After she told him she was going to call the police, the man ran out of the Walmart, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Talamantes was known by CPD officers and was recently arrested on active warrants.

Body camera footage from that arrest shows Talamantes wearing a green cap with a white Polo emblem, which police said is similar to cap the man was seen wearing seen on the store's surveillance footage.

The victim was able to identify Talamantes through a photo lineup as the man who recorded underneath her dress, according to the affidavit.

After arresting Talamantes on other outstanding warrants, police said a search warrant for his cellphone revealed three photos of different women that appeared to be taken at grocery stores. The photos were of the women's backsides, according to the affidavit.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Talamantes was also wearing the same clothing as the man seen on Walmart's surveillance footage.

During the investigation, police said a manager at a local business nearby the Walmart was able to identify the suspect captured on the store's footage as a man they know as "Eric," who they said worked at a McDonald's.

Management at the McDonald's, in the 7900 block of Kitty Hawk Road, was able to identify the suspect as Talamantes, police said.

According to online records, Talamantes is still in custody and his bail has been set at $10,000.

Online records show Talamantes has previous arrests for burglary, assault and failure to identify.

