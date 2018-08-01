Man accused of selling $26K in stolen car batteries to metal recycler

SAN ANTONIO - A far West Side man has been arrested on a theft charge for allegedly selling car batteries that belonged to his employer for scrap metal and pocketing the cash.

Daniel Ortiz, 43, was booked into jail Tuesday.

An arrest warrant affidavit said investigators noticed through an online database that tracks metal recycling that Ortiz was involved in an unusually high amount of metal recycling activity.

It said the database showed between March and July of this year, he pocketed about $2,500 per month from selling car battery cores to a recycler.

Police say they found out that Ortiz worked for an auto parts store and his job involved picking up old batteries from car dealerships and returning them to his employer.

The affidavit said investigators contacted his employer who told them the company recently had been missing a lot of money in batteries.

Investigators say they were able to trace the recycling transactions to Ortiz because the scrap metal yard required that he show identification and have his picture taken each time.

