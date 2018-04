SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of selling drugs out of his apartment has been arrested.

Police said 44-year-old Jason Trevino was pulled over for driving with an expired license plate on Feb. 26.

After searching his car, officers found several bags of methamphetamine, along with a scale and a ledger of people who owed him money.

Trevino is now facing charges of possession with intent to deliver.

