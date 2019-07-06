Man accused of sexually abusing child for five years arrested, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of sexually abusing a child for five years has been arrested, police said.

Timothy Wayne Weaver, 51, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim told police she would have come forward sooner, but she said she did not know the abuse was wrong because it began at such a young age.

The teen told authorities the abuse started when she was about 10.

The affidavit said a woman told police she saw Weaver touch the girl inappropriately on one occasion and confronted Weaver.

He was taken into custody on Thursday.

