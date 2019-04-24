Man accused of sexually abusing child for nearly a decade

SAN ANTONIO - Deputies on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing a child for years, officials say.

Jackie Ray Haley is facing a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child after a 13-year-old girl told investigators Haley had subject her to sexual abuse for nearly a decade, an arrest affidavit states.

Court documents state that deputies were called to Methodist Children's Hospital on Tuesday to assist investigators with a reported sexual assault. While there, the child told investigators that Haley had sexually assaulted her on Monday, an affidavit states.

The child said the abuse started when she was 4 years old, according to arrest documents.

Editor's note: KSAT-12 will omit some information contained in court documents in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

