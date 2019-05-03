Man accused of sexually abusing teen relative for years

SAN ANTONIO - A 27-year-old man was arrested and is facing a serious felony charge after continuously sex abusing a teenage relative for several years, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

On April 25, the victim made an outcry to a Child Protective Services employee about Nicholas Velasquez sexually abusing her since she was 12, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl, who is now 16, told investigators that Velasquez recently sexually assaulted her while she was in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

A BCSO investigator said the girl described several other sexual acts Velasquez had her do when she was younger, one of which involved him and his wife.

The affidavit said Velasquez, a relative, lived near the teen and that the sexual acts took place at his home.

Velasquez is facing a continuous sex abuse of a child charge, which is a first-degree felony.

He is still in custody at the Bexar County Jail and being held on $75,000 bail, according to online records.

