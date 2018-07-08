Man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl over several months

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl over the course of several months was arrested Saturday and charged with indecency with a child by contact.

Daryl James St. Onge, 45, is accused of molesting and sexually assaulting the girl since she was 9 years old, according to an affidavit.

The victim reported the abuse to an adult whom she was going to spend the summer with away from home, the affidavit says.

The child told the adult that Onge would assault her "every couple of weeks or so" when she would spend the night in his bed.

Onge told investigators that he and the child "spent most of their time in his room to 'chill out'" and that he's tired of hearing that it's not OK to give the child a hug or a kiss.

Investigators said they asked Onge whether he'd submit to a polygraph test and Onge said he would, but has heard of false positives and has seen statistics on the test. Police said he told them "he doesn't like (polygraph tests) and he's read a lot about those things."

When police questioned why Onge reads about polygraph tests, police said he told them it was because he watches shows and wants to be a police officer one day.

Police said they asked Onge how he thought he would do on a polygraph test and he said, "I think I would do good," then told investigators he needed to stop the interview because it didn't go as expected and he needed to get an attorney.

According to an affidavit, on July 7, Onge's brother was going to take the victim to Onge's mother's house where Onge was staying because he wanted to talk to the child victim.

The adult who reported the alleged abuse told police they feared that Onge would try to get her to change her statement or re-victimize her, the affidavit said.

Police asked a judge for permission to arrest Onge to keep the 10-year-old safe.

Onge is behind bars on a charge of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.