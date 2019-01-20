News

Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl arrested

Aiden Bull, 19, faces second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of child

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in December, police said.

Aiden Bull faces a charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, after the teen victim told investigators she and Bull had sex in late December.

More News Headlines

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl kept running away with Bull, putting her in danger of "further sexual assaults."

It's unclear how the pair knew each other.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.