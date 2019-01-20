Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl arrested

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in December, police said.

Aiden Bull faces a charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, after the teen victim told investigators she and Bull had sex in late December.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl kept running away with Bull, putting her in danger of "further sexual assaults."

It's unclear how the pair knew each other.

