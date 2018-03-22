SAPD: Registered sex offender arrested again for sexual assault of 2 young girls

SAN ANTONIO - A 44-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting two girls, the youngest being 8 years old, was arrested by San Antonio police and is in custody at the Bexar County Jail.

On Wednesday, San Antonio Police Department officers arrested Humberto Gonzales Jr. after two girls, ages 8 and 11, told a friend they were sexually assaulted by Gonzales a number of times during a weekend stay at their friend’s home, according to an arrest affidavit.

In the affidavit, a friend of the two girls called police after they told the friend that they did not want to return to their home because they would have to go back to living with Gonzales.

The 11-year-old girl told a responding SAPD officer that Gonzales first touched her in 2016 and then twice in February, according to the affidavit. The girl said Gonzales typically touched her when he was drunk.

The girl went on to tell the officer that Gonzales would touch her private area and put his hands under her shirt, according to the affidavit.

A day after the girls spoke to the SAPD officer, a woman called police because she wanted Gonzales removed from her home, according to the affidavit.

That’s when Gonzales denied the allegations made by the two girls to Special Victims Unit detectives, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, however, the 8-year-old told an SVU detective that Gonzales not only forced her to perform oral sex on him but also to have sex about a year ago, according to the affidavit.

The following day, an SAPD detective offered to let Gonzales take a polygraph exam, but he refused because of his “obesity and high blood pressure,” according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Gonzales is a registered sex offender and had a prior criminal conviction in 2006 for indecency with a child by contact.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Gonzales with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. His bond has yet to be set.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.