Man accused of sexually assaulting, biting pregnant women

CONVERSE, Texas - Officials have charged a man in the sexual assault of a pregnant woman.

The woman told Converse police that 23-year-old Frank Ramos head-butted her and knocked her unconscious after she told him she was too tired to have sex.

The victim said he also bent her finger towards her wrists and bit her before sexually assaulting her.

The woman told police she was afraid if she said “stop” or fought Ramos, that he'd hurt her more.

According to the arrest paperwork, at least part of the alleged assault happened in front of her 2-year-old son.

Ramos is booked at the Bexar County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

