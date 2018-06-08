Man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 2, over several days while in his care

SAN ANTONIO - A 27-year-old San Antonio man is facing a first-degree felony after investigators said he sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl while she was in his care.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Martin Jesse Tejeda is being charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman made a report Sunday and told deputies Tejeda may have sexually assaulted the girl.

The woman told deputies Tejeda takes care of the girl when she and the woman’s mother are at work, and that when her mother get outs of work, she picks up the girl.

She told deputies she began questioning the girl as to why she was “scared” of her diaper and because the girl said, “It hurts.”

“The (woman) went on to say (that) her parents informed her while the child victim was in their care, she was crying and refused to allow them to change their diaper,” the affidavit said.

The woman told deputies the girl made an outcry May 28 after returning from her weekend visitation with Tejeda.

According to the affidavit, the woman asked the girl, “Who hurts you?” and she responded, “(Tejeda), (Tejeda) hurts me.”

Tejeda is being charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child. His bond has been set at $100,000.

