Man accused of sexually assaulting girl swimming in lazy river at SA resort

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County investigators arrested a 39-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl swimming in a lazy river at a San Antonio resort.

The man, identified as Donald McKinney, was taken into custody Tuesday facing a sexual assault of a child charge. McKinney has since been released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond, according to online records.

The girl, 15, told an investigator with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office that she knows McKinney and that he has been sexually abusing her for an undisclosed amount of time, according to an arrest affidavit.

She said the first incident happened Nov. 6 when they were at the resort and McKinney isolated her from her family, taking her to the resort's lazy river.

As they were swimming, the girl said McKinney pulled her toward him and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

A couple who witnessed the sexual assault approached the girl's mother, telling her of the "inappropriate touching." The girl's mother said she was "disturbed by what she saw," according to the affidavit.

McKinney was taken into custody a week after the girl's mother reported the incident. The charge is a second-degree felony.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.