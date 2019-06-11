Man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl since she was 5

SAN ANTONIO - A 27-year-old man is accused of drugging a teen girl and then sexually assaulting her at a home in Elmendorf.

Elmendorf police arrested Alex Lopez on May 7 and charged him with aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is a first-degree felony.

Days before the arrest, officers with the Elmendorf Police Department met with the victim, 17, after her mother called police about the incident involving Lopez, a family relative.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim said when she and Lopez arrived at her grandmother's home from the movies, Lopez offered her marijuana.

After smoking it, the girl said she began feeling ill and that's when Lopez sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

Police said the girl's mother took her daughter to The Methodist Hospital of San Antonio, where a sexual assault nurse examination was conducted.

While at the hospital, the girl told a nurse, an EPD officer and a counselor with ChildSafe that Lopez has sexually assaulted her since she was in kindergarten through middle school, according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Lopez is still in the Bexar County Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.

