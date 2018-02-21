Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl, threatening her family if she told police

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and threatening her and her family if she told police is behind bars.

Aldo Martinez Najera, 33, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

An arrest affidavit said investigators received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip in December about Najera’s relationship with the victim.

The victim told police she ended her relationship with Najera due to violent physical abuse and threats to her family. Najera allegedly told her he would take her away from her family if she ever told anyone.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.