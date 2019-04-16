Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A 23-year-old man was arrested a day before his birthday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at his North Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

On March 23, an officer went to San Antonio Military Medical Center where a woman, 19, was receiving treatment after she said she was sexually assaulted by the man, later identified as Nathaniel Tristan, according to the affidavit.

Days later, the woman went into detail about the incident, telling a detective she has known Tristan for an undetermined amount of time, the affidavit said.

The woman said she gave Tristan her number because she was worried he did not have anyone to talk to and had shared with her about going through a rough time, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she went over to Tristan's apartment, and once inside he began to kiss and put his arms around her, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Tristan then pulled her into his bedroom and despite her telling him "no" several times, he sexually assaulted the woman.

On the day of the sexual assault report, police responded to a convenience store in the 11300 block Huebner Road where Tristan said he wanted to speak with an officer.

Tristan told police the woman came over to his apartment to hang out and while he admitted to having sex with her, he said it was consensual, according to the affidavit.

A sexual assault nurse examination, or SANE, revealed the woman had cuts and bruising to her private area, the affidavit said.

During the course of the investigation, the detective said Tristan agreed to be interviewed but shortly after getting off the phone, his attorney called police telling them his client would not be participating.

Tristan was taken into custody Monday morning and is facing a sexual assault charge, a second-degree felony. He is still in custody and being held on a $25,000 bond.

