SAN ANTONIO - A man who is accused of shooting a woman and missing each time was arrested Friday night.

Police said Nathan Gonzales, 25, had been on the run since May 17. The same day, officers said, Gonzales and a woman got into an argument at a home.

As the woman walked away from the home, she said she heard a gunshot and ran.

Witnesses said they saw Gonzales fire two to three shots toward the woman.

Gonzales is charged with deadly conduct-firearm.

